Clothing Co. Says Plaintiff's Atty Spouse Agreed To Arbitrate

By Jonathan Capriel (March 29, 2023, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Baby clothing company Bellabu Bear has asked a Florida federal judge to send to arbitration a woman's claims that its "bamboo" apparel is in fact made from a rayon-spandex mix, saying the plaintiff and her husband, an attorney at the firm representing her, agreed to arbitration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS