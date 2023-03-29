Senate Votes To Unwind Biden Water Rule Amid Veto Threat

By James Arkin (March 29, 2023, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Senate voted Wednesday to nullify the Biden administration's recent rule defining the scope of the federal government's jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act, sending the resolution to President Joe Biden's desk despite the White House's veto threat....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS