DOJ Merger Enforcer Denies 'Shadow' Settlements

By Bryan Koenig (March 29, 2023, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A top U.S. Department of Justice merger enforcement official offered a forceful rebuke Wednesday of rumors swirling for months that Biden-era antitrust enforcers are pushing companies to fix anti-competitive issues without a formal deal in order to avoid being seen as cutting settlements that let problematic transactions go forward....

