Justice Jackson Is On A Majority Streak. It Won't Last.

By Jimmy Hoover (March 29, 2023, 1:50 PM EDT) -- Approaching the end of her first term, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is the only member of the U.S. Supreme Court to have voted with the majority in each of the eight merits decisions handed down so far, but controversial cases looming on the horizon will almost certainly bring that streak to an end....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS