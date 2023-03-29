Trump NY Grand Jury Set To Break For Month After Key Testimony

By Frank G. Runyeon (March 29, 2023, 2:30 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan grand jury mulling a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump is not scheduled to reconvene on the matter for nearly a month under a previously arranged schedule, a person familiar with the plans said Wednesday, following testimony by central witnesses in the case....

