Senate Easily Confirms Red-State Biden Judicial Pick

By James Arkin (March 29, 2023, 11:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate late Wednesday confirmed Magistrate Judge Matthew P. Brookman to the Southern District of Indiana by voice vote, giving a quick and unanimous approval to one of President Joe Biden's nominees who had support from two home-state Republican senators....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS