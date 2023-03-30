Insurer Must Contribute To Grocery Store's Fire Damage Bill

By Hope Patti (March 30, 2023, 3:36 PM EDT) -- West Bend Mutual Insurance must reimburse another carrier for its share of losses associated with a fire at a Detroit grocery store, a Michigan federal court ruled Thursday, finding West Bend's policy was a binding contract that was in effect when the fire occurred....

