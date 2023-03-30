SiO2 Gets OK To Tap Into $12M In Ch. 11 Funding

By Rick Archer (March 30, 2023, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday gave medical packaging company SiO2 Medical Products Inc. approval to tap into more than $12.3 million in Chapter 11 financing after being told the company is nearly out of cash....

