Connecticut Wants Atty's Suit Over Gun Ban In Parks Tossed

By Christine DeRosa (March 31, 2023, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Connecticut has asked a federal court to dismiss a case by an attorney over the constitutionality of a state regulation banning handguns from state parks, beaches and forests, arguing he did not plead enough facts to make a plausible claim....

