The Fed. Circ. In March: Challenges To USPTO Rulemaking

By Paul Stewart (March 31, 2023, 5:31 PM EDT) -- In the March 13 ruling of Apple Inc. v. Vidal, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit paved the way for the federal courts to step into the long-running dispute over the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's discretion to deny institution of an inter partes review in deference to parallel district court litigation....

