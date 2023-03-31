Gibson Dunn Clients Can't Nix Sanctions Over $1M Fee Fight

By Emily Sawicki (March 31, 2023, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has emerged victorious in an appellate fight with former clients World Class Acquisitions LLC and World Class Capital Group LLC over monetary sanctions of up to $5,000 per day, which were imposed by a Texas state court while the real estate investors avoided discovery amid an underlying $1 million fee dispute....

