UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (March 31, 2023, 5:16 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen DreamWorks Animation and Universal Studios sue dinosaur show Jurassic Live for trademark infringement, two more aircraft lessors fight to recoup losses from insurers over planes stranded in Russia, and the ex-wife of a Ukrainian businessman renew her bid to stop a £65 million freezing order against her and her ex-husband....

