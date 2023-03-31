Ga. Task Force Suggests Earlier Bar Exam, CLE Changes

By Kelcey Caulder (March 31, 2023, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A Georgia task force has submitted its final report to the Supreme Court of Georgia, recommending changes to the state's bar exam, that third-year law students be allowed to take the exam before graduation and that continuing education requirements for experienced attorneys be shifted to better align with their practice areas....

