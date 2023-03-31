Manhattan DA Fires Back At House GOP On Trump Indictment

By James Arkin (March 31, 2023, 12:57 PM EDT) -- Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office sharply criticized House Republican committee chairs Friday for their inquiries into his probe and indictment of former President Donald Trump, calling their accusation that his work is politically motivated "baseless and inflammatory" and refusing to turn over to Congress details about the ongoing case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS