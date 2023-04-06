Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Faces Tough Odds Of Acquittal, Dismissal In DA's Case

By Frank G. Runyeon (April 6, 2023, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump faces daunting odds of prevailing in the Manhattan district attorney's criminal hush-money case, according to recent statistics showing that less than 9% of indicted cases are diverted or dismissed and just 1% of defendants are acquitted....

