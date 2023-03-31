Zurich Off The Hook In Qdoba COVID Coverage Suit

By Riley Murdock (March 31, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge tossed Qdoba Restaurant Corp.'s COVID-19 pandemic coverage suit against Zurich American Insurance Co., finding that the Mexican fast casual chain didn't suffer required "direct physical loss or damage" from the virus or related government orders....

