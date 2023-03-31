6th Circ. Urged To Toss Suit Over Taxation Of 'Staked' Crypto

By Theresa Schliep (March 31, 2023, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit shouldn't entertain a couple's suit seeking a determination that the IRS can't in the future tax cryptocurrency tokens they've earned through a process known as staking, the federal government argued, saying such prospective relief would violate a law barring suits that can restrain tax collection....

