AmerisourceBergen Loses Bid To Toss Insurers' Del. Suits

By Gina Kim (March 31, 2023, 10:26 PM EDT) -- AmerisourceBergen lost its bid Thursday to toss five suits lodged by insurers seeking to avoid indemnifying the company, which faces a raft of opioid liability suits across the U.S., as a Delaware state judge found no pending cases involving the insurers elsewhere to make the instant actions duplicative....

