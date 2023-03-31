FTX Says Exchanges And Bank To Return $200M To Estate

By Aislinn Keely (March 31, 2023, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A Bahamian bank has agreed to return $50 million to the estate of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX that was linked to its former co-CEO, and a series of crypto exchanges likewise stand at the ready to return more than $150 million from accounts related to the firm, according to two motions filed in the Delaware bankruptcy case....

