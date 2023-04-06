Fla. Citizens Say Energy Co. Can't Pass On Repair Costs

By David Minsky (April 6, 2023, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Florida ratepayers argued before the state's high court on Thursday that Duke Energy Florida LLC shouldn't be able to pass on half of the $14.4 million cost to replace a generator at a power plant unit after a commission found that the company caused a 2020 outage associated with the equipment's damage....

