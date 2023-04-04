CFTC Commissioner Voices Support For NFA Crypto Rule

By Aislinn Keely (April 3, 2023, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A prominent self-regulatory organization circulated new crypto requirements for members last week that will hold firms accountable for disclosing and mitigating risks related to digital asset trading, and a U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commissioner supported the move as an example of using existing authority to regulate the crypto space....

