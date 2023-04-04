Vidal Revives Challenge Of Claims In Chip Patent

By Andrew Karpan (April 3, 2023, 9:01 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal has decided that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges made the wrong call when they rejected a chipmaker's efforts to challenge a patent that covers a type of microchip developed by Purdue University, following complaints from at least one other company and a nonprofit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS