Rematch With Debt Collector Amplifies CFPB Priorities

By Aryeh Derman and Joann Needleman (April 10, 2023, 4:56 PM EDT) -- On March 23, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced a proposed stipulated final judgment and order[1] against Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, one of the nation's largest debt collectors and debt buyers, for violating a prior 2015 CFPB consent order and engaging in other related violations of federal consumer financial law....

