Oilfield Rental Co. Says Ex-Employee Swiped Trade Secrets

By Daniel Ducassi (April 4, 2023, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A company that rents oilfield equipment in Western states has accused a former "rising star" employee and his company in Colorado federal court of misappropriating trade secrets by leaving to work for a rival, using knowledge of his former employer's secret pricing structure....

