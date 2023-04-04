Freedom Foundation Appeal Against Wash. Union Hits Snag

By Rachel Riley (April 4, 2023, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Washington Court of Appeals won't revive an anti-union group's lawsuit accusing the state campaign finance authority of failing to enforce reporting requirements, saying that the plaintiff hasn't demonstrated how the agency's alleged actions resulted in harm....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS