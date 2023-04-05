5 Firms Seek To Rep Ryvyl Investors In Calif. Class Action

By Brian Steele (April 4, 2023, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles firms Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Pomerantz LLP, Levi & Korsinsky LLP, The Rosen Law Firm PA and The Schall Law Firm have filed four rival bids to serve as class counsel in a federal securities lawsuit against fintech company Ryvyl Inc. in the Southern District of California....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS