Ladbrokes Owner Spends $150M To Buy 365scores

By Dawood Fakhir (April 5, 2023, 4:16 PM BST) -- Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops owner Entain PLC on Tuesday said it has acquired sports media firm 365scores Ltd. for up to $160 million to support the sports betting company's "global strategic ambitions."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS