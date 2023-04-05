NLRB Decision Ignored Worker's Errors, Cannabis Co. Says

By Jessica Mach (April 5, 2023, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A cannabis company urged the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday to overturn a National Labor Relations Board ruling that found it unlawfully fired a union supporter, arguing the board overlooked evidence of "extreme" errors by the employee that could have invited penalties from state regulators....

