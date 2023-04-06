3 Sentenced To Prison Over £1.2M Boiler Room Fraud

By Sophia Dourou (April 6, 2023, 2:34 PM BST) -- Three self-styled investment brokers who tricked elderly victims out of £1.2 million ($1.5 million) were sentenced on Thursday to a total of more than 24 years in prison for running what the financial watchdog described as a boiler room fraud....

