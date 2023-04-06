VC Firm Canaan Secures $850M In New Capital

By Al Barbarino (April 6, 2023, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Menlo Park, California-based venture capital firm Canaan said Thursday it secured $850 million in new commitments, mostly going to Canaan XIII, which will provide early-stage tech and health care funding while supporting companies seeking exits through merger and acquisitions and initial public offerings....

