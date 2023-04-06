5-Attorney IP Boutique Jumps To Womble Bond's IP Group

By Emily Johnson (April 6, 2023, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson LLP has added the five attorneys who made up the boutique Moyles IP LLC after Womble Bond and Moyles helped a client defeat a nearly $1.7 million patent infringement suit this week, strengthening the firm's patent prosecution and litigation practice in Washington, New York and North Carolina....

