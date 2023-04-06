Texas Bar Says AG Can't Claim Immunity From Atty Discipline

By Lynn LaRowe (April 6, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of Texas has swatted back at Attorney General Ken Paxton's claim that he is immune from its disciplinary action related to his challenge of the 2020 election results and his suggestion that the action violates a separation of powers doctrine, telling a state appellate court that he is subject to the same ethical standards facing every Lone Star State attorney....

