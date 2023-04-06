Feds Say Former Mich. Speaker Took $100K In Pot Bribes

By Carolyn Muyskens (April 6, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged former Michigan House Speaker Rick V. Johnson with pocketing bribes from the state's marijuana industry in exchange for licenses from the medical marijuana agency he chaired — part of a scheme that prosecutors said allowed corrupt companies to unfairly get ahead during the early years of Michigan's marijuana gold rush. ...

