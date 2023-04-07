A Look At Florida's Aggressively Pro-Insurer Tort Reform

By Garrett Nemeroff and Hugh Lumpkin (April 7, 2023, 5:46 PM EDT) -- On the heels of last year's special session regarding Florida's property insurance crisis, which eliminated one-way fee shifting in property insurance cases, the Florida Legislature has now passed even more aggressive pro-insurer legislation as part of a broader tort reform bill aimed at curbing so-called frivolous litigation....

