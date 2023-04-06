EEOC Pushes Court To Reject Amici In Yale Age Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (April 6, 2023, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission urged a Connecticut federal court to reject an amicus brief backing Yale New Haven Hospital in the agency's suit alleging the hospital's medical evaluation tests for doctors over 70 violate age bias laws, arguing the filing doesn't provide any useful information....

