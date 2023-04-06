FDA Revokes Clearance For Premature Birth Drug Makena

By Kelly Lienhard (April 6, 2023, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that it would be pulling a medication intended to reduce the risk of preterm birth off the market after it found that a post marketing confirmatory study did not show the drug to be effective....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS