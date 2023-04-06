Religious U. Can't Entirely Escape Anti-LGBTQ Hiring Suit

By Greg Lamm (April 6, 2023, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Seattle Christian university can't entirely escape a lawsuit opposing its anti-LGBTQ hiring policy, said a Washington state judge who on Thursday tossed most of the claims in the suit brought by students, staff and faculty, but left in an allegation of fraud....

