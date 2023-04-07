Liberal NC Justices Assail Majority For Shirking Cop's Appeal

By Hayley Fowler (April 7, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Conservative justices on the North Carolina Supreme Court have made the unusual call to back out of a police officer's constitutional appeal over his termination, removing the precedential power of a lower court's take without explanation and drawing fiery questions from liberal colleagues....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS