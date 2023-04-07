Lessons On Litigating Wrongful Death Cases Against The BOP

By Amy Richardson, Lauren Snyder and Owen Smith | · Listen to article Your browser does not support the audio element.

There were more deaths in custody in 2020 than in any year since 2016.[6] Statistics for 2021 and 2022

This story contains descriptions of suicide. If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 988 or online at 988lifeline.org.

for injury or loss of property, or personal injury or death caused by the negligent or wrongful act or omission of any employee of the Government while acting within the scope of his office or employment, under circumstances where the United States, if a private person, would be liable to the claimant in accordance with the law of the place where the act or omission occurred.[8]

File the SF-95 well in advance of the statutory deadline — one year in advance, if you can;

Keep records of service through certified and registered mail tracking capabilities;

Scan everything for your records, including the postage paid envelope;

Request a stamp and return acknowledgement of filing, and provide a prepaid self-addressed envelope for that purpose; and

Serve it on the regional field office per guidance in the BOP's program statement on filing SF-95s,[12] as well as other officials at the BOP via mail and email.

Coddington v. United States