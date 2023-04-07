Nonprofit Leader Not Fired For Age, Mich. Panel Says

By Danielle Ferguson (April 7, 2023, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Michigan state appellate panel ruled the former leader of a community outreach program couldn't prove she was fired because of her age, saying there was evidence certain initiatives weren't doing well under her tenure and any age-related comments from supervisors couldn't be connected to her termination....

