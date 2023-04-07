Cannabis Bill Roundup: Ark. Lawmakers OK Gun, Hemp Bills

By Sam Reisman (April 7, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Arkansas lawmakers approved legislation cracking down on hemp-derived intoxicating cannabinoids and affirming that patients enrolled in the state's medical cannabis program can still obtain a concealed carry permit, while New Hampshire came closer to legalizing adult-use cannabis. Here are the major legislative moves in cannabis policy reform from the past week....

