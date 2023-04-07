BurgerFi Misrepresented Pizza Biz Acquisition, Investors Say

By David Minsky (April 7, 2023, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Investors of Florida-based burger-and-fries restaurant BurgerFi have brought a proposed federal class action against the corporation, alleging the company lost significant stock value after its executives overpaid for a local pizza chain and misrepresented the prospects of the acquisition....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS