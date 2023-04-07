Thomas Says He Was Advised Not To Report Trips With Donor

By Jimmy Hoover (April 7, 2023, 12:19 PM EDT) -- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas defended himself Friday after a bombshell report from ProPublica documented more than 20 years of undisclosed luxury travel perks he has received from Republican billionaire donor Harlan Crow. Calling Crow and his wife "among our dearest friends," Justice Thomas said he was advised by colleagues in the judiciary that the trips were "not reportable."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS