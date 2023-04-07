Fla. Judge's 'Wholesale Adoption' Revives Malpractice Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (April 7, 2023, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Florida trial judge's "wholesale adoption" of Farah & Farah PA's 40-page proposed order freeing the personal injury firm from a legal malpractice suit may be an indication the judge did not exercise independent judgment, a Florida state appeals court has ruled in reinstating the suit....

