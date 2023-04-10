Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 10, 2023, 12:46 PM EDT) -- Delaware Chancery Court decisions last week touched on foot powder litigation, an AMC settlement and in-person signage as damage control for a postponed hearing. New cases ranged from Amazon sales centers to a fibrosis drug....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS