IRS Green Energy Tax Credit Notice Provides Needed Clarity

By Casey August and Paul Gordon (April 10, 2023, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of the Treasury released Notice 2023-29 on April 4, establishing rules for testing an applicable green energy facility's eligibility for a bonus federal income tax credit amount, or adder, attributable to being located in an energy community as enacted under the Inflation Reduction Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS