U. Of Michigan Still Can't Force Grad Students Back To Work

By Danielle Ferguson (April 10, 2023, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Michigan state judge on Monday again said the University of Michigan cannot end a strike organized by a union of more than 2,200 graduate student instructors, saying that though some undergraduate students have experienced harm, it's not enough to force the court to intervene....

