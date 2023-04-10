Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pharma Execs Slam Abortion Pill Ruling, Citing Industry Risk

By Emily Field (April 10, 2023, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Chief executive officers and top legal counsel for pharmaceutical and biotech companies, including Pfizer, said a Texas federal judge's Friday order blocking the effective date of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decades-old approval of the abortion drug mifepristone fundamentally undermines the agency's authority and threatens industry....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!