Dems Prod Roberts On Thomas Report, Plan Senate Hearing

By Lauren Berg (April 10, 2023, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday urged Chief Justice John Roberts to investigate a recent report that Justice Clarence Thomas accepted, but did not disclose, luxury travel perks from a billionaire Republican donor, saying they plan to hold a hearing on ethics at the U.S. Supreme Court....

