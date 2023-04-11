9th Circ. Jurist Rips Trial Judge Over 'Rubberstamp' Orders

By Jess Krochtengel (April 10, 2023, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge chastised an Arizona district jurist Monday for his frequent use of boilerplate orders to "rubberstamp" magistrate judges' reports, especially after the circuit court had admonished him not to adopt such reports without addressing all objections....

